ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, on Saturday, hosted Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Culture and Public Diplomacy, who delivered an enlightening discussion, titled: "Letters to a Young Diplomat."

Moderated by Bernardino León, Director-General of EDA, the session is part of a virtual series of diplomatic dialogues #EDATALKS.

The session was attended by EDA’s students and academics and introduced the significant role of Emirati diplomatic cadres, highlighting their commitment to serve their homeland on the international arena, by not only delivering the UAE’s success story across the world, but also building bridges between nations.

Ghobash, who is also the renowned author of "Letters to a Young Muslim", a bold and intimate exploration of what it means to be a Muslim in the 21st century, pointed out that future diplomats of the UAE must be committed to maximising their knowledge and skills, ensuring they serve the country with credibility and carry themselves with dignity.

He pointed out that it is crucial to understand the history of the UAE, in order to become successful diplomats.

"Understanding our history is also understanding our culture and understanding how our culture has changed and transmitted through the 21st century."

He added, "We need to be forcefully looking for opportunities to strengthen ourselves and knowing our history will be the engine for each diplomat."

Before the lively discussion concluded, Ghobash advised the EDA students and future diplomats to find the right framework when approaching key issues, such as political, social, economic and financial. He noted that future diplomats need to thus have a dynamic energy to swiftly move forward and a firm belief of serving a country.

"Each one of you can serve this country in an exemplary way. There is no limit to the service that you can give to this country. You will find that the more you serve, the more you gain, and that is by knowledge, respect and self-respect. Do your job as well as you can and if you master your job, you will go very far," he concluded.

Ghobash served as former Ambassador to France (2017-2018) and Ambassador to Russia (2008-2017).