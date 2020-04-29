EDA hosts panel to discuss UAE’s global role amidst Coronavirus pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, welcomed Omar Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, in a virtual panel discussion on Monday, which shed light on the UAE’s role globally during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderated by Dr. Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, EDA’s Acting Deputy Director-General, the panel was attended by EDA’s dynamic students, as well as academics, researchers and staff.

Omar Al Shamsi said that the recent humanitarian gesture by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in which he was the first non-European leader to contact the Italian Prime Minister and offer the UAE’s aid and support to Italy, drew immense appreciation from the Italian people and government.

The Ambassador noted that a plane carrying medical aid to support those on the frontline, was ready in less than 24-hours after the call between the two leaders.

He said, "This aid reflects the values of the humanitarian message that was instilled in us, by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The UAE was one of the first countries to offer support to Italy and other nations - helping them fight this pandemic."

The Ambassador also stressed that the UAE’s Diplomatic Mission to Italy swiftly created an emergency committee to help track and locate Emirati students and citizens in Italy. He noted that the mission tracked 10 Emirati families and 27 Emirati students on scholarships, to ensure their safe return home.

The enlightening session with the UAE Ambassador to Italy, was part of the #EDATalks, a recently launched virtual series of panel discussions, designed to ensure the EDA’s students and future diplomats continue to gain knowledge and skills from leading speakers and diplomats, from around the world. The compelling sessions aim to provide a platform of dialogue, which focus on current global challenges, as well as the latest developments that arise, due to the spread of COVID-19.