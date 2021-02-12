EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after pioneer of UAE’s political work

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2021) Bernardino León, Director-General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), has emphasised that Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, is not only a pioneer of the UAE’s political work, but also an inspiration to the academy and its Emirati students, as he has made immeasurable diplomatic contributions to this nation, and brought about staggering transformations in the UAE’s foreign political field and its relations across all borders.

He said, "On behalf of our renowned academy, it is my honour to express how delighted we are to have our entity renamed from the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA) to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), after the Emirati diplomat and outgoing Minister of State, Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, as announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Dr Mariam Ibrahim Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) said, "It gives me great joy that our eminent diplomatic Academy has been renamed the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), in recognition of Dr Gargash, who served as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) since 2008 and made outstanding efforts and services to our great nation.

She added that Dr Gargash's pioneering diplomatic efforts, both regionally and internationally, will now forever be embedded within the academy, as it continues with its mission of preparing the nation’s future diplomats.

In this regard, she noted, "I believe that now there is an additional incentive for the aspiring Emirati diplomats to apply for their admission to the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, which recently launched the "Golden Jubilee Diplomats" campaign to attract new students in its Post-Graduate Diploma Programme in International Relations and diplomacy."