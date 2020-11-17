UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EDA Welcomes Former Foreign Affairs Minister Of Slovenia In ‘EDATalks’ Virtual Series

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 05:00 PM

EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of slovenia in ‘EDATalks’ virtual series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, has recently welcomed Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, Head of European Union Delegation in Skopje and the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, in the ‘EDATalks’ latest virtual panel discussion.

The discussion, which shed light on the importance of building diplomatic skills and capabilities, was moderated by Bernardino León, Director General of the EDA, and attended by the Academy’s dynamic students, as well as its academics, researchers and staff.

Ambassador Zbogar, who is also the Former European Union Special Representative in Kosovo, said: "For today’s problems, COVID-19, climate change and migration, we need multilateral solutions, with all countries working together."

He noted that the United Nations Security Council, UNSC, which has Primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, provides young diplomats the right path for their early careers, "The United Nations, UN, is a good launch path for your career, as this is the place where your competence can come out. It is a great opportunity for a young ambitious diplomat to start a career."

Sharing his important advise to the UAE’s future diplomats, he pointed out that joining multilateral organisations can be crucial for building a diplomatic career, saying, "I believe that serving in the UN, or other multilateral organisations, will provide a large perspective and builds character of a great diplomat. You learn diplomatic key skills, including negotiations and building a network."

He further added, "It is vital for a diplomat and a negotiator to not just hear the other side, but to listen to the other side.

It is not a black and white world, it is not evil against good that are fighting each other, it is very shady. Therefore, it is crucial to learn to listen to what people want. It is also important to build credibility, so that you are open, without taking sides."

Commenting on the stimulating virtual session, Bernardino León said, "It was an honour to host such a remarkable and talented diplomat, in our latest ‘EDATalks.’ Samuel Zbogar provided our future diplomats unique insight on his spectacular experience in challenging scenarios and in multilateral diplomacy."

He added, "Our special guest speaker also provided our students with key knowledge and advise on the importance of negotiation skills and how diplomats must build their credibility with integrity - by establishing their relations and connections with various parties, in order to not only become successful senior negotiators in the future, but also, become exceptional Emirati diplomats, who are able to leave a great impact on our world."

The enlightening session with the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, who also served as the Ambassador to the United States and China, as well as the leading negotiator for the NATO membership, was part of the ‘EDATalks’ virtual series panel discussions, which are designed to ensure the EDA’s students and future diplomats continue to gain knowledge and skills from leading speakers and diplomats, from around the world. The compelling sessions aim to provide a platform of dialogue, which focus on current global challenges,

Related Topics

NATO World United Nations China European Union UAE Young Skopje United States Slovenia All From

Recent Stories

FO rejects media reports as fabrication regarding ..

15 minutes ago

ADNOC CEO highlights investment and partnership op ..

17 minutes ago

Two car lifters arrested; stolen vehicle recovered ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus to Suspend Dialogue With EU on Human Right ..

3 minutes ago

Javed Iqbal Afgar eulogised for promotion of Pusht ..

3 minutes ago

SC seeks BoR's report in delimitation of Bani Gala ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.