EDA welcomes former foreign affairs minister of slovenia in ‘EDATalks’ virtual series

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Emirates Diplomatic academy, EDA, has recently welcomed Ambassador Samuel Zbogar, Head of European Union Delegation in Skopje and the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, in the ‘EDATalks’ latest virtual panel discussion.

The discussion, which shed light on the importance of building diplomatic skills and capabilities, was moderated by Bernardino León, Director General of the EDA, and attended by the Academy’s dynamic students, as well as its academics, researchers and staff.

Ambassador Zbogar, who is also the Former European Union Special Representative in Kosovo, said: "For today’s problems, COVID-19, climate change and migration, we need multilateral solutions, with all countries working together."

He noted that the United Nations Security Council, UNSC, which has Primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, provides young diplomats the right path for their early careers, "The United Nations, UN, is a good launch path for your career, as this is the place where your competence can come out. It is a great opportunity for a young ambitious diplomat to start a career."

Sharing his important advise to the UAE’s future diplomats, he pointed out that joining multilateral organisations can be crucial for building a diplomatic career, saying, "I believe that serving in the UN, or other multilateral organisations, will provide a large perspective and builds character of a great diplomat. You learn diplomatic key skills, including negotiations and building a network."

He further added, "It is vital for a diplomat and a negotiator to not just hear the other side, but to listen to the other side.

It is not a black and white world, it is not evil against good that are fighting each other, it is very shady. Therefore, it is crucial to learn to listen to what people want. It is also important to build credibility, so that you are open, without taking sides."

Commenting on the stimulating virtual session, Bernardino León said, "It was an honour to host such a remarkable and talented diplomat, in our latest ‘EDATalks.’ Samuel Zbogar provided our future diplomats unique insight on his spectacular experience in challenging scenarios and in multilateral diplomacy."

He added, "Our special guest speaker also provided our students with key knowledge and advise on the importance of negotiation skills and how diplomats must build their credibility with integrity - by establishing their relations and connections with various parties, in order to not only become successful senior negotiators in the future, but also, become exceptional Emirati diplomats, who are able to leave a great impact on our world."

The enlightening session with the Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia, who also served as the Ambassador to the United States and China, as well as the leading negotiator for the NATO membership, was part of the ‘EDATalks’ virtual series panel discussions, which are designed to ensure the EDA’s students and future diplomats continue to gain knowledge and skills from leading speakers and diplomats, from around the world. The compelling sessions aim to provide a platform of dialogue, which focus on current global challenges,