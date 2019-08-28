UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EDA Welcomes Record Number Of Students In Fifth Academic Year

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

EDA welcomes record number of students in fifth academic year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, today welcomed 80 students to its 2019 orientation, the largest cohort since its inception.

During its orientation week, the EDA received its fifth cohort of students for the Postgraduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations programme, and its third cohort for the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations programme.

In preparation for the new academic year 2019-2020, the orientation offered students an introduction to 21st Century diplomacy and addressed the most pressing challenges of the contemporary geopolitical climate.

The event also included an overview of the academy and its departments, as well as introductions to the faculty members.

Bernardino Leon, Director-General of the EDA, said, "These new students follow in the footsteps of many great UAE diplomats and will continue the country’s strong tradition of soft power that has seen the UAE achieve a truly significant influence on the global stage.

"

"As diplomats are often the first touchpoint in shaping relations with other countries and their decision-makers is it imperative that their conduct and abilities reflect the nation’s values. Upon graduating from this institution, I am confident these young leaders will become the driving force behind national and international strategic initiatives and negotiations," he added.

The postgraduate diploma programme provides aspiring diplomats with the tools and insights needed to tackle today’s geopolitical challenges as the country’s top representatives across multiple sectors. Meanwhile the Master's programme The MA in Diplomacy and International Relations is an additional programme for students who have completed the PGD, enabling them to solidify and build on their knowledge of global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE and the wider middle East.

Related Topics

Century UAE Young Leon Middle East 2019 Event From Top

Recent Stories

CCPO Peshawar directs special security plan for Mu ..

1 minute ago

Rescue1122 Khyber Station inaugurated

2 minutes ago

S.M.Muneer resigns from Indo-Pak CCI

2 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Belarus Has Sovereign Right to Invite ..

4 minutes ago

Brearley rates Stokes's Headingley performance gre ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Red Crescent Society set-up stationary sh ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.