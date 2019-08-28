EDA welcomes record number of students in fifth academic year

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) The Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, today welcomed 80 students to its 2019 orientation, the largest cohort since its inception.

During its orientation week, the EDA received its fifth cohort of students for the Postgraduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations programme, and its third cohort for the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations programme.

In preparation for the new academic year 2019-2020, the orientation offered students an introduction to 21st Century diplomacy and addressed the most pressing challenges of the contemporary geopolitical climate.

The event also included an overview of the academy and its departments, as well as introductions to the faculty members.

Bernardino Leon, Director-General of the EDA, said, "These new students follow in the footsteps of many great UAE diplomats and will continue the country’s strong tradition of soft power that has seen the UAE achieve a truly significant influence on the global stage.

"

"As diplomats are often the first touchpoint in shaping relations with other countries and their decision-makers is it imperative that their conduct and abilities reflect the nation’s values. Upon graduating from this institution, I am confident these young leaders will become the driving force behind national and international strategic initiatives and negotiations," he added.

The postgraduate diploma programme provides aspiring diplomats with the tools and insights needed to tackle today’s geopolitical challenges as the country’s top representatives across multiple sectors. Meanwhile the Master's programme The MA in Diplomacy and International Relations is an additional programme for students who have completed the PGD, enabling them to solidify and build on their knowledge of global and regional issues, particularly those relevant to the UAE and the wider middle East.