EDB, NBF to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for SMEs in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) The Emirates Development Bank (EDB), today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) to offer credit guarantee and co-lending for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) in the UAE.

The MoU with NBF is part of EDB’s commitment to boost the SME ecosystem in the UAE and increase its contribution to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP). The MoU focuses on offering strategic financing solutions to SMEs, one of the economic pillars of the UAE.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of EDB, signed the MoU with Vince Cook, Chief Executive Officer of NBF.

As part of the MoU, EDB will provide credit guarantee or co-lending programme to the NBF SME customers. NBF will offer up to AED10 million financing to a SME, and 50 percent of the facility amount will be either guaranteed or co-lent by EDB. The programme also aims to support UAE citizens in the startup journey by offering financing facilities of up to AED1 million, wherein 60 percent is guaranteed or co-lent by EDB.

The credit guarantee and co-lending programme provides a robust platform for EDB and NBF to increase their financial lending for the SME segment, with focus on the priority industrial sectors namely manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure, food security and technology.

Speaking of the MoU, Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, said, "As part of Emirates Development Bank’s endeavour to play a pivotal role in the country’s economic diversification plans, and bridging the funding gap for SMEs operating in key sectors across the country, we are pleased to sign the MoU with the National Bank of Fujairah.

Through our combined and concerted efforts, we look forward to facilitate easier access to financial sources, strengthening the SME ecosystem and supporting the UAE’s goals to build a robust knowledge-based economy, and thus contribute to a sustainable economic development in the country."

In his comments, Vince Cook, NBF’s CEO, said, "SMEs are the backbone of the local economy in the UAE, and since its inception, NBF has positioned itself as the financial partner for these businesses. The partnership with Emirates Development Bank reflects our long-term commitment to the UAE’s vibrant SME ecosystem and we are delighted to be working together to extend the financing available to our customers and to support the government’s growth aspirations for this sector."

The MoU is aligned with EDB’s recently-unveiled strategy, offering direct and indirect lending for SMEs (Supply Chain, Project and Long-term Finance), an investment arm for startups and SMEs (accelerator, equity finance, business growth fund) as well as business advisory services for entrepreneurs, startups and small companies (coaching, consulting, mentoring, market research).