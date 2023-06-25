EDB Receives Bronze Award For 'Best Expression Of A Brand On Social Media' At Transform Awards MEA 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2023) Emirates Development Bank ("EDB" or "the Bank"), has achieved remarkable recognition for its brand transformation strategy.

Transform, the exclusive global magazine dedicated to rebranding and brand development, has honoured EDB at the Transform Awards MEA 2023.

EDB has received the Bronze Award for 'Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media'. This accolade highlights the Bank's exceptional ability to leverage social media platforms to effectively communicate its brand message and engage with its target audience.

It serves as a testament to EDB's commitment to innovation and its impactful presence in the digital space.

Ahmed Mohamed Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Development Bank, said: "EDB recognises the importance of transitioning into a digitally savvy organisation, particularly in our marketing and communications department. We aim to provide our partners and customers with tailored information and solutions in a voice that resonates with them. This is why we focused on amplifying EDB's identity with a creative yet human look and a digital content strategy that enhances engagement within the community we serve. We are honoured to receive Transform's recognition, which further validates our creative communication on social media with existing and potential customers, supporting their growth ambitions.

"

The judging panel of Transform Awards comprises esteemed marketing professionals affiliated with major industry players in the region. The evaluation process adheres to rigorous criteria, encompassing challenges faced, strategic approach, creative innovation, and demonstrable results.

EDB was selected for the third highest level under the Best Expression of a Brand in Social Media category, based on its 'new and fresh style' that differentiates it from other traditional players, along with its evolution from a generic financial institution to a well-known brand.

In April 2021, EDB launched an ambitious strategy to approve AED 30 billion in financing support to 13,500 companies in five priority sectors - renewables, manufacturing, technology, healthcare, and food security - by 2026.

As part of the Bank's branding and digital marketing strategy, it aimed to create a distinctive, colourful, and more human look, including animated posts and videos. The transformation received positive feedback from the judging panel, with one Transform Awards judge describing it as "Excellent work humanising a very corporate brand identity."

