EDB To Launch Free Online Empowerment Platform To Support Entrepreneurs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Emirates Development Bank, EDB, today signed an agreement to launch an online empowerment platform that will provide free essential resources and content to help entrepreneurs at various stages of their business development.

Powered by Potential.com, the online platform will provide visitors to EDB’s website, as well as the general public, access to business courses, templates and professional video content curated for entrepreneurs who have ideas they want to turn into viable businesses, start-ups that have established their businesses and are looking to scale up and expand, along with existing business owners who want to expand their SME businesses.

These business courses will cover topics, such as Strategy, Innovation, Sales, Marketing, and Accounting.

Entrepreneurs will receive practical professional advice on how to address common business challenges, delivered through short videos curated for the UAE's market needs "EDB plays a unique role in developing the SME sector and empowering entrepreneurs with opportunities for growth, not just by providing financial services, but also by offering this platform to support entrepreneurs at various stages of their business development. This is a important step forward to ignite entrepreneurial efforts to play a key role in creating a diversified economy," said Faisal Al Bastaki, CEO, EDB.

The platform will go live by the end of January 2020, when the public would be invited to join.

