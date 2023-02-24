EDCC, Canadian Business Council sign MoU for defence cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) The Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) and the Canadian Business Council (CBC) in Abu Dhabi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at accelerating cooperation and identifying business opportunities in defence industries.

The MoU was signed today at Tawazun Council Chalet in IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, currently held in Abu Dhabi.

Signing the MoU were Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of the EDCC, and Dhia Hussain, Chairperson of the CBC.

The MoU calls for cooperation between the EDCC and CBC to identify different business opportunities for their respective members in field of supporting and developing the defence industry.

Al Jaber said, “I am delighted to be signing this MoU today, which will contribute to deepening engagement among the UAE and Canadian defense companies. We look forward to supporting our members and facilitating communication among the UAE defence businesses through our various platforms, in line with our objective of enabling UAE defence companies.

”

Through this MoU, the Emirates Defence Companies Council and Canadian Business Council Abu Dhabi demonstrate their commitment to fostering collaboration and identifying new opportunities in the defence industry.

“We are thrilled to support our respective members in exploring and developing business ventures that will benefit both nations. This agreement is a testament to the strong relationship between the UAE and Canada and the potential for future growth and cooperation,” Dhia Hussain said.

The Emirates Defence Companies Council serves as the principal communication platform between the UAE’s industry players both local and international. Working closely with key government stakeholders, EDCC assists its members influence investments and champions business ties in order to accelerate supply chain growth across the defence, aerospace, and security industries.