EDCC Members CableCorp And Atlas Telecommunication Sign MOU With SASMOS

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

EDCC members CableCorp and Atlas Telecommunication sign MOU with SASMOS

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) The Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) presided over a signing of a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), combining CableCorp General Industry and Atlas Telecommunication, both members of the Council, and SASMOS HET Technologies of India.

The MoU was signed at Tawazun Pavilion in IDEX 2021 by Rashid Al Mutawaa, CEO of CableCorp, Samer Jammoul, Managing Director of Atlas and Chandrashekar HG, Managing Director of SASMOS.

The MoU provides for cooperation among the three parties for potential business opportunities and specifically for establishing a manufacturing facility in Tawazun Industrial Park (TIP) in Abu Dhabi.

"We are pleased to host signing of this MoU, involving two EDCC members and a leading international company, thereby, fulfilling one of our objectives of creating opportunities for partnerships between UAE defence companies and international industry players," said Matar Ali Al Romaithi, Chairman of the EDCC.

"This partnership is the opening of a manufacturing facility to build a local capability in manufacturing tactical harnesses and cables military standard to deliver the best quality of military harnesses to serve the armored vehicle, aerospace, satellite, space and navy," said Rashid Al Mutawaa.

"This strategic business partnership with CABLECORP and SASMOS will establish a solid base for building up a robust manufacturing facility which will serve not only the local UAE market, but also the clients amongst the region and expanded to globe. We capitalise on this investment to enrich the local market with top-tier tactical harness industry," said Samer Jammoul.

"This partnership with Cablecorp and Atlas to build a tactical harness manufacturing facility in UAE which will cater to military, aerospace and navy sector," said Chandrashekar HG of SASMOS.

"SASMOS sees this association as a strategic step towards growing its operations internationally. Through this association, we intend to use our indigenously developed EWIS technology over the last 13 years, to serve the UAE defence market and its global OEM customers within UAE," he added.

