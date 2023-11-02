EDCC to organise UAE National Pavilion at Thailand Defense and Security Exhibition 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) Emirates Defence Companies Council (EDCC) will organise the UAE National Pavilion, taking part in the 11th edition of Defense & Security - Thailand 2023, which will be held from 6-9 November at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok.

The UAE's participation comes as part of efforts to strengthen international relations and build strategic partnerships with the Southeast Asian region (ASEAN).

The exhibition is supported by the leading players in the defence industries and expected to attract over 23,000 visitors and defence industry specialists from around the world in its latest edition to showcase the cutting-edge defence and security products and technologies in land, air, and sea, as well as internal security.

The UAE's participation in Thailand's 2023 Defense and Security Exhibition signifies the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and Thailand. It highlights their joint efforts to explore new areas for cooperation and enhance the sustainability of the defence sectors.

The event also serves as a platform to demonstrate the continuous advancements in the UAE's defence industries and promote national products and local industries proudly bearing the "Made in the UAE" labels. The UAE pavilion will feature a roster of seven prominent national entities and local companies, including Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), EDGE, Yahsat, International Golden Group (IGG), GAL-AMMROC, Bin Hilal Enterprises, Al Jundi Journal, and IDEX LLC.

ADDED will be highlighting their Industrial Development Bureau’s role in facilitating international businesses to set up operations in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, EDGE will be displaying their autonomous systems, naval systems, arms, ammunitions products, cyber, and electronic warfare capabilities.

Yahsat will showcase their satellite communication technology solutions, while GAL-AMMROC will present their aircraft MRO capabilities and services.

In addition, Bin Hilal Enterprises will present their Land Systems capabilities. Alongside this, IGG is set to display an armoured vehicle fitted with RAAD 1 RWS System. Additionally, IDEX LLC will be promoting the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2025).

The exhibition also boasts the presence of Al-Jundi to provide coverage of the UAE pavilion in their print and digital publications.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Chairwoman of EDCC, said, “The UAE's participation in the Defense and Security 2023 is a testament to the unwavering support given by our visionary leadership to the country's defence and security industries. It represents a significant step towards realising our ambitious vision of enhancing the sector and nurturing local capabilities that meet the operational needs of our defense sector.”

“Following this year’s exhibition theme ‘Power of Partnership’, we reaffirm our commitment to continue the efforts aimed at building new bridges and strengthening relationships with officials, experts, decision-makers, and stakeholders in the defence and security sector. We are dedicated to empowering strategic partnerships between local companies and global companies specialising in the defense and security sector. The Thailand Defense and Security Exhibition 2023 presents a unique opportunity to foster local supply chains and open up new markets for our products,” Al Jaber added.