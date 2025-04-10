EDGE, 4iG Space & Defence Technologies strengthen strategic ties in autonomous systems, space domains

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and 4iG Space & Defence Technologies (4iG S&D), Hungary’s first privately-owned large enterprise focusing on the space and defence sector, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for co-developing advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and space observation technologies.

The signing ceremony was held at 4iG Space & Defence Technologies’ headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, in the presence of Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary. The preliminary agreement paves the way for both companies to explore joint research and development in key areas, including UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS) technologies, and advanced space observation and operations.

Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group’s President and Chief Finance Officer, said, “Our collaboration with Hungary’s defence industry – a key partner within NATO – reflects our broader ambition to co-develop next-generation technologies with forward-thinking nations. This MoU with 4iG Space & Defence Technologies strengthens our ties with a key European defence ecosystem, and opens the door to potential cooperation in strategic areas such as autonomous systems and space technologies.

As global security challenges evolve, it is essential to align with trusted partners to accelerate innovation and ensure readiness across emerging domains.”

István Sárhegyi, Group Deputy CEO for 4iG Space & Defence Technologies, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for 4iG Space & Defence. We value international partnerships, and collaborating with EDGE, a UAE-based company, opens exciting opportunities to strengthen these ties. We bring a lot to the table, particularly in space, anti-drone systems, and UAVs, with a special focus on our unique PROTAR target drone technology. We see tremendous potential in this collaboration, and we’re ready to make it happen.”

In January 2025, EDGE signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Hungarian Ministry of Defence (MOD) to explore R&D initiatives, and supply CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.