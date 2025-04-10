Open Menu

EDGE, 4iG Space & Defence Technologies Strengthen Strategic Ties In Autonomous Systems, Space Domains

Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 07:45 PM

EDGE, 4iG Space & Defence Technologies strengthen strategic ties in autonomous systems, space domains

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and 4iG Space & Defence Technologies (4iG S&D), Hungary’s first privately-owned large enterprise focusing on the space and defence sector, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for co-developing advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and space observation technologies.

The signing ceremony was held at 4iG Space & Defence Technologies’ headquarters in Budapest, Hungary, in the presence of Saud Hamad Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Hungary. The preliminary agreement paves the way for both companies to explore joint research and development in key areas, including UAS and counter-UAS (C-UAS) technologies, and advanced space observation and operations.

Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group’s President and Chief Finance Officer, said, “Our collaboration with Hungary’s defence industry – a key partner within NATO – reflects our broader ambition to co-develop next-generation technologies with forward-thinking nations. This MoU with 4iG Space & Defence Technologies strengthens our ties with a key European defence ecosystem, and opens the door to potential cooperation in strategic areas such as autonomous systems and space technologies.

As global security challenges evolve, it is essential to align with trusted partners to accelerate innovation and ensure readiness across emerging domains.”

István Sárhegyi, Group Deputy CEO for 4iG Space & Defence Technologies, said, “Today marks a significant milestone for 4iG Space & Defence. We value international partnerships, and collaborating with EDGE, a UAE-based company, opens exciting opportunities to strengthen these ties. We bring a lot to the table, particularly in space, anti-drone systems, and UAVs, with a special focus on our unique PROTAR target drone technology. We see tremendous potential in this collaboration, and we’re ready to make it happen.”

In January 2025, EDGE signed a letter of intent (LOI) with the Hungarian Ministry of Defence (MOD) to explore R&D initiatives, and supply CARACAL sniper rifles to the Hungarian Defence Forces, marking the first time EDGE will provide such systems to a NATO member state.

Related Topics

Drone NATO World Technology UAE Company Budapest Enterprise Hungary Saud January Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy ..

UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Custo ..

Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award

2 hours ago
 LDA governing body approves construction of six ma ..

LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular cere ..

HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..

3 hours ago
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO

3 hours ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution p ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limite ..

Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..

3 hours ago
 Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on ..

Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

4 hours ago
 Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel

4 hours ago
 Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

Illegal border crossings into Europe drop in Q1

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East