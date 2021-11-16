EDGE and L3Harris sign agreement to localise WESCAM MX electro-optical/infrared series service capability

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) EDGE, the region’s leading advanced technology group for defence and beyond, and one of the world’s top 25 military companies, today announced the signing of an agreement between EARTH, an entity within EDGE Group, and L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX), to open a WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) systems service centre in the United Arab Emirates., EARTH.. L3Harris is one of the world’s leading EO/IR imaging and targeting sensor systems manufacturers.

This strategic agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow, which is running until 18th November, is aimed at localising WESCAM MX service capabilities under a WESCAM Authorised Service Centre (WASC) through the transfer of knowledge which will support an expansion of the depot-level service capability into an advanced assembly facility.

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Head of Program Acquisition at EDGE, said: "By collaborating with L3Harris, we will create an advanced assembly facility enabling end-users here in the UAE and across the region, to fully benefit from both EARTH’s and L3Harris’ turnkey solutions, and greater knowledge sharing, to provide them with the superior technological, engineering, and logistical servicing of WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR systems.

"EDGE continues to seek strategically important relationships to leverage its position as the regional leader in advanced technologies to deliver to customers cutting-edge solutions across the defence sector and beyond, and to bolster UAE national capabilities in the field.

Managed mainly by UAE nationals, the enhanced 42,000-square-foot service facility, set to be operational in 2022, will be equipped with the tooling required to service WESCAM MX-Series EO/IR systems regionally, while localising maintenance capability to the United Arab Emirates’ Armed Forces.

"L3Harris continues to invest to create an advanced customer-care ecosystem and establish a foundation for self-reliant national defence globally," said Kristin Houston, President, Electro-optics, L3Harris. "Together with EARTH’s in-country experience and dedication to real-time mission execution, our regional support structure will increase customer operational availability and minimise maintenance turn-around times."

EDGE brings to the table a considerable amount of experience in the area of EO/IR systems, operating its own cutting-edge Electro-Optics Centre of Excellence (EOCE), the first of its kind facility in the UAE, and largest in the region, which serves as a product development, testing and end-to-end MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) facility.