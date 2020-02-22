EDGE announced as Advanced Technology Partner for Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge 2020, organised by Khalifa University

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2020) ABU DHABI, 22nd February 2020 (WAM) – EDGE, the advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced that it has been named the Advanced Technology Partner of the second edition of the biennial Mohamed bin Zayed International Robotics Challenge 2020 (MBZIRC 2020) that is being organised by Khalifa University of Science and Technology.

Set to run at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 23 to 25 February 2020, in parallel with the 4th edition of Unmanned System Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition and Conference (SimTEX), MBZIRC enables EDGE to leverage its position in the advanced technology sector to inspire individuals passionate about future robotics, as the company continues to set the benchmark for cutting-edge products and innovative solutions.

With 32 teams representing universities and research laboratories from 17 nations competing in the international competition, EDGE’s strategic partnership complements the company’s aim of attracting exceptional talent to work with advanced technologies such as drones, robotics, unmanned systems and autonomous capabilities. The competition also allows EDGE to raise its brand awareness among some of the world’s most prestigious and top-ranked institutions.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, MBZIRC’s Steering Committee Chair, said: "As a prestigious international competition in robotics and artificial intelligence, MBZIRC 2020 has attracted not only top international teams but also major UAE government organisations such as EDGE as the Advanced Technology Partner.

The enthusiasm from an array of global institutions to take part in the competition demonstrates the UAE’s increasing role as a leading hub for technology-centric innovations including defence and security-related areas. We believe this edition of MBZIRC will stand out as a major event that has brought together various organisations to contribute towards pioneering innovations."

Speaking on the announcement, Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said: "Our commitment to support MBZIRC 2020 as the Advanced Technology Partner is testament to our aim of inspiring next generation leaders to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions, as they showcase their creativity and innovative ideas on an international stage. As we continue to position ourselves as a global industry leader, we recognise the importance of talent to the business. We are pioneering the future with clear technology priorities so that together, we can disrupt the industry and enable a more secure future."

MBZIRC 2020 will be based on autonomous aerial and ground robots, and will address application obstacles such as security and civic emergency response.

The competition will consist of three challenges that focus on UAV safety, construction automation and the use of robots for urban fire-fighting, respectively. A Grand Challenge which requires a team of robots (UAVs and UGVs) to compete in a triathlon-type event will also be held. The technological challenges include fast, autonomous navigation in semi-unstructured, complex, dynamic environments, with reduced visibility and minimal prior knowledge.