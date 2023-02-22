EDGE announces AED 70 mn contracts for V-PROTECT and SKYSHIELD Solutions

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2023 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, today announced that it has been awarded two contracts with a combined value exceeding AED 70 million to deliver multiple V-PROTECT convoy protection solutions and SKYSHIELD counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions to a key international customer.

Announced at the ongoing International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2023), the agreements contribute to the UAE’s export development strategy and position the UAE as a key global player within the advanced technology and defence sectors.

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President, Trading & Mission Support, EDGE, said: “We are pleased to announce yet another key export deal for SIGN4L and EDGE which will see us manufacture and deliver our UAE-made SKYSHIELD C-UAS and V-PROTECT convoy protection solutions to an international customer. Signing these two deals underlines the quality of our offerings which are performing ahead of the competition and to the highest global standards.

We will continue to promote our superior solutions on the international market to shore up the country’s export of advanced technology and strengthen the UAE’s defence industrial base.”

EDGE reported an order intake in excess of US$5 billion in 2022, 35 per cent of which was in global exports. In the first two days of IDEX 2023, the group announced new orders for products and solutions worth over AED10 billion, including international exports, with more orders expected to be announced before the end of the event.

V-PROTECT is a radio frequency (RF) communication jamming system designed for convoy protection against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (RC-IED). SKYSHIELD is a multi-layered, comprehensive solution equipped to deliver advanced anti-drone protection with a broad range of detection and interception capabilities.