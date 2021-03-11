EDGE announces strategic agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2021) EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today agreed on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) - Israel's major aerospace and aviation manufacturer, to develop an advanced C-UAS (Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System) tailored to the UAE market, with wider ranging benefits for the MENA region and beyond.

Through leveraging IAI’s proven C-UAS solutions that are applied around the world to detect, identify and intercept a broad range of threats, EDGE, is leveraging its subsidiary, SIGN4L, a leading provider of electronic warfare services and solutions for national security, to collaborate with the Israeli defence manufacturer.

Comprising advanced 3D radar, COMINT (communications intelligence), and Electro-Optic technologies that are integrated into a unified command and control system, the C-UAS is fully autonomous requiring no human intervention. A series of countermeasures, ranging from soft-kill solutions such as spoofing and jamming, to hard-kill capabilities such as lasers and electromagnetic pulses, are offered based on the level of threat and targeted operating environment.

Both SIGN4L and IAI will leverage their technical capabilities to develop the system in response to specific customer needs. Further support will be available via IAI’s partnership with Belgium Advanced Technology Systems which has a technical and marketing presence in the region.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director, EDGE, said, "In line with the Abraham Accords and the UAE’s newly-established cooperation with Israel, it is a defining moment for us to join forces with IAI. As EDGE invests extensively in autonomous capabilities, our co-development of a Counter-UAS will help strengthen our advanced technology portfolio."

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, said, "IAI is proud to join forces with EDGE, to provide the UAE and wider region with a unique and advanced solution in what is a key area of expertise for IAI. This MoU serves as a stepping-stone for further business and strategic alliances between our countries, and will enhance cooperation for R&D and technological innovation."

EDGE is an advanced technology group for defence that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.