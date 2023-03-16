UrduPoint.com

EDGE Appointed As Official Representative Of Bharat Dynamics Limited In UAE

Published March 16, 2023

EDGE appointed as official representative of Bharat Dynamics Limited in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) EDGE's GradeOne, a defence trading specialist concentrating in manufacturing non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition, defence-related components and packing solutions, has been appointed as an official channel partner by Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking under Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

The handing over of the Authorisation Letter occurred during the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi from 20th-24th February.

Khalifa Al Ali, Managing Director of GradeOne, said, “As we continue to develop our scope of defence trading capabilities within EDGE Group, we are proud to partner with BDL, a well-established manufacturer of high technology weapon systems for the Indian Armed Forces and international clients. By developing successful partnerships and capitalising on our trading proficiency, GradeOne has the privilege of broadening the UAE supply chain and strengthening in-country defence capabilities and components.

Commodore Girish Raghunath Pradhan (Retd), Executive Director of BDL, added, "BDL is delighted to be collaborating with GradeOne, as well as contribute to the UAE defence sector by providing our trusted products to the region. We are proud to call GradeOne, an outstanding provider of defence trading solutions, our UAE regional representative.''

Established in 2004, GradeOne specialises in defence trading and services and providing various solutions to the military and defence sectors, including army, special forces, navy, air force, law enforcement, and search and rescue services. GradeOne also provides sporting and hunting equipment, supplies and accessories. It is part of the Trading & Mission Support cluster within EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups.

