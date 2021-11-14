EDGE awarded AED11 billion exclusive contract to service UAE Air Force and Air Defence Aircraft

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, GAL, a leading regional provider of integrated aircraft sustainment solutions for military and civilian customers, has been awarded an exclusive Performance-Based Logistics (PBL) contract to supply the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD) with maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and specialised support services.

For the first time in the company’s history, the three-year AED11 billion PBL contract will see GAL support the AFAD with their operational readiness while providing comprehensive safety and flexibility. The agreement solidifies GAL’s position as one of the middle East’s leading providers of aviation MRO services and will also streamline AFAD’s processes, align synergies and optimise manpower.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman, GAL, said: "Being awarded the PBL services contract by the UAE Air Force and Air Defence is a real honour. It underscores our performance excellence and reliability as one of the region’s leading MRO service providers. With the combined strength of our team, we will leverage our cutting-edge capabilities to service AFAD’s fleet and ensure optimised operational readiness, safety, and self-reliance."

He added: "We are confident that this collaboration will provide strong foundations for future growth and enable us to continue fulfilling our longstanding vision of addressing customer needs with agility and precision."

Khalid Al Breiki, President - Mission Support, EDGE, and Managing Director of GAL, said: "This agreement is testament to GAL’s continued growth and overarching goal of delivering innovative solutions to meet complex MRO and supply chain requirements.

At a time when safety and security are of the utmost importance, it is a privilege to serve our nation and to contribute to the mission readiness of its air force. In line with this priority, across EDGE, we are building our capabilities to enable a secure future for the UAE and beyond."

He additionally said: "Signing this contract represents the trust our team has built with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, allowing us to further grow our workforce of UAE nationals, and, most importantly, providing world-class support to our customer’s growing fleet. I am very proud of GAL’s progress in working with the UAE Armed Forces and partners to integrate global best practices towards ensuring aircraft readiness and deployability."

The PBL arrangement allows military customers to seek aviation MRO services organised under a cost per flight hour model, and also facilitates ongoing improvements.

In partnership with the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers, GAL helps its clients achieve exceptional fleet readiness.

GAL is part of the Mission Support cluster at EDGE, an advanced technology group which ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.