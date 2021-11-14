EDGE, China’s CATIC open first regional distribution hub for aircraft logistics

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, GAL, a leading regional provider of integrated aircraft sustainment solutions for military and civilian customers, today announced the opening of the first regional distribution hub for aircraft logistics in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Chinese state-backed defence contractor, China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC). The new middle East & Africa Distribution Center (MEADC) will significantly improve the availability of aircraft spare parts in the UAE and the wider MENA region.

Khalid Al Breiki, President of Mission Support at EDGE and Managing Director of GAL, and Li Pei, Vice President of CATIC, made the announcement together at Dubai Airshow 2021, which is underway until 18 November at Dubai World Central (DWC). Accompanying the announcement, the two organisations performed a signing ceremony to mark the occasion.

The establishment of the MEADC was announced at the Dubai Airshow in November 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of GAL, and Mr. Liu Yu, Chairman of CATIC.

Speaking at the signing, Al Breiki said: "We are extremely delighted to complete this joint project with the leading aviation technology service providers in China. This collaboration is a testament to GAL’s competitive efforts to expand our presence and provide streamlined solutions to complex supply chain and MRO requirements. As a leading regional MRO services provider, we understand the challenges posed by spare parts distribution in the MENA region.

The MEADC will significantly improve access to these essential elements, as well as increase productivity and reduce complicated logistics which arise when coordinating with international vendors. We look forward to assisting our customers’ needs through the MEADC, ensuring they are fit to fly."

Li said: "CATIC is thrilled to have worked with GAL over past years and feels a great sense of pride and accomplishment at the MEADC’s realisation. We are excited to see how the first regional aviation distribution hub will benefit the UAE and feel this endeavour has solidified our place in the MENA region. CATIC will continuously work together with GAL to explore more possibilities in the future."

Now operational, the 1,440-square-meter facility, located in ADAFZ near Abu Dhabi International Airport, is expected to reduce the aircraft spares delivery period from weeks to fewer than 48 hours.

CATIC is China’s premier defence contractor with a core focus on aviation products and technology. The company is the exclusive representative of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) in the global market.

GAL helps its clients achieve exceptional fleet readiness in partnership with the world’s largest original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) service providers, such as AAR, Airbus Helicopters, Bell and Boeing. The company is part of the Mission Support cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.