EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has ended its participation at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, with an impressive new sales tally of US$2.9 billion (AED10.65 billion), and the launch of 46 ground-breaking solutions and services across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains.

IDEX 2025, the largest edition to date, enabled EDGE to showcase its diverse portfolio of 218 advanced solutions, the vast majority of which are UAE made, at its massive 9,000 sqm stand at the landmark defence and technology event.

Among the sixteen contracts awarded was a major EUR500 million deal announced by MAESTRAL, a naval joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, for In Service Support (ISS) of the UAE’s naval fleet; a contract by UAE Ministry of Defence to supply aerial munitions at a value of US$1.18 billion; and a US$61.8 million contract, also from the UAE Ministry of Defence for the supply of advanced GPS PROTECT anti-jamming systems.

At the closing of the event, Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, commented, “This has been a very busy week for EDGE, and the support of our main customer and solid commitments and interest from international customers and partners, highlights the tremendous success we continue to enjoy.

IDEX 2025 gave us the ideal platform from which we showcased how far we have come and the heights we are aiming for in the future as a global leader in advanced technology for the defence and civilian spheres.

“EDGE is firmly committed to playing a pivotal role in the strengthening of the UAE’s indigenous defence offerings, to continuously disrupting the industry, and our own capabilities, with faster development, speedier delivery, and at revolutionary price points. We will grow and excel through partnerships, and we will strive to always remain ahead of the game across air, land, sea and space domains, and in the provision of superior world-class electronic warfare, secure communications, and sovereign cryptography and post-quantum capabilities, for the challenges of tomorrow. We look forward to the next edition of IDEX in 2027, where I am confident EDGE will once again surprise the industry with the huge achievements few considered possible five years ago.”