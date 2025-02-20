EDGE, CMN NAVAL Explore Opportunities To Expand Global Naval Capabilities
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) EDGE and CMN NAVAL, a global leader in the design, engineering, and construction of advanced naval and commercial vessels, have signed a strategic teaming agreement to jointly pursue opportunities that will significantly expand their capabilities and market reach across the naval domain.
The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, and Akram I. Safa of CMN NAVAL Shareholder at IDEX 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.
Under the agreement, EDGE and CMN NAVAL will collaborate across multiple domains, including developing cutting-edge naval platforms, maintenance, and commercial initiatives. This partnership aims to set new benchmarks in naval innovation, leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous systems and modular ship designs tailored to meet the specific operational needs of global clients.
CMN Naval has been a long-standing partner on the UAE’s naval programmes, including the prestigious Baynunah, a corvette designed by the French shipbuilder.
Al Marar said, “This strategic partnership reinforces EDGE’s commitment to forging powerful alliances that strengthen our position in the global defence sector. By integrating CMN NAVAL’s deep expertise in high-speed vessels, advanced shipbuilding, and tailored solutions with EDGE’s pioneering technological capabilities, we are poised to deliver highly effective, next-generation naval solutions.”
Akram I. Safa stated, “CMN NAVAL has a long-standing legacy of delivering state-of-the-art naval vessels to 52 navies worldwide. Our partnership with EDGE marks a transformative step that will shape the future of naval warfare and maritime security.”
Recent Stories
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 2025
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
More Stories From Middle East
-
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan58 seconds ago
-
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities1 minute ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China16 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum showcases growth opportunities in Shanghai1 hour ago
-
UAE parliamentary delegation to attend 7th Arab Parliament Conference in Cairo1 hour ago
-
Shamma bint Mohammed participates in UNOG Director-General's annual meeting with civil society2 hours ago
-
Kuwait crude oil rises to $79.78 pb Wednesday2 hours ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Board of Directors3 hours ago
-
AI-powered defence innovations unveiled at IDEX 20253 hours ago
-
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 20244 hours ago
-
China launches pioneering underwater intelligent computing cluster6 hours ago
-
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy6 hours ago