EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) EDGE and CMN NAVAL, a global leader in the design, engineering, and construction of advanced naval and commercial vessels, have signed a strategic teaming agreement to jointly pursue opportunities that will significantly expand their capabilities and market reach across the naval domain.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, and Akram I. Safa of CMN NAVAL Shareholder at IDEX 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, EDGE and CMN NAVAL will collaborate across multiple domains, including developing cutting-edge naval platforms, maintenance, and commercial initiatives. This partnership aims to set new benchmarks in naval innovation, leveraging next-generation technologies such as AI-driven autonomous systems and modular ship designs tailored to meet the specific operational needs of global clients.

CMN Naval has been a long-standing partner on the UAE’s naval programmes, including the prestigious Baynunah, a corvette designed by the French shipbuilder.

Al Marar said, “This strategic partnership reinforces EDGE’s commitment to forging powerful alliances that strengthen our position in the global defence sector. By integrating CMN NAVAL’s deep expertise in high-speed vessels, advanced shipbuilding, and tailored solutions with EDGE’s pioneering technological capabilities, we are poised to deliver highly effective, next-generation naval solutions.”

Akram I. Safa stated, “CMN NAVAL has a long-standing legacy of delivering state-of-the-art naval vessels to 52 navies worldwide. Our partnership with EDGE marks a transformative step that will shape the future of naval warfare and maritime security.”