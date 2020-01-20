EDGE defence tech group joins Mubadala as host partner of Global Aerospace Summit 2020

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2020) EDGE, the newly established advanced technology group for defence and beyond, has joined Mubadala Investment Company as the host partner of the Global Aerospace Summit 2020 – one of the world’s leading thought leadership platforms for the aviation, aerospace, defence and space industries.

According to EDGE, part of its role in the event will showcase its extensive expertise, technology leadership and research and development capabilities within the defence sector. The Summit will offer a platform for the UAE to highlight its strategy of building national technological capabilities and leveraging cutting-edge solutions to achieve its ambitious vision for the future.

Inaugurated in November 2019, EDGE is set to position the UAE as a prominent global player in advanced technology. The company has consolidated more than 25 entities comprising a total of 12,000 employees, including subsidiaries of Emirates Defence Industries Company, EDIC, Emirates Advanced Investments Group, EAIG and Tawazun Holding, as well as other independent organisations.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE, said, "We live in an era of data, connectivity and unprecedented opportunity.

Working towards a secure future, EDGE is a catalyst for change, developing agile, bold and disruptive solutions for the defence, aviation and aerospace sectors. The Global Aerospace Summit will allow us to engage in dialogue with industry-leading partners and explore the ever-changing dynamics shaping future trends. We look forward to hosting the world’s aerospace leaders in Abu Dhabi."

Nicholas Webb, Managing Director of Streamline Marketing Group, SMG, the organiser of the event, said, "We are proud to welcome EDGE as a new joint partner with Mubadala for the Summit, an event that will truly showcase the impact of new technology on the aerospace, aviation, space and defence sectors. The 2020 edition of the Summit will particularly focus on digitalisation and data analytics, and the role of these technologies is a central theme of the event. Therefore, the expertise of entities such as EDGE and Mubadala will be crucial to communicating the advances in the industry, both regionally and globally."

The Global Aerospace Summit 2020 will return to Abu Dhabi for the fifth time from 17th to 19th March, 2020.