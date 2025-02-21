Open Menu

EDGE, E& UAE Collaborate To Strengthen Secure Communications

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

EDGE, e& UAE collaborate to strengthen secure communications

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE entity KATIM, which specialises in developing innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, today announced a collaboration with e& UAE, the telecommunication arm of e&, to strengthen the security of resilient critical communication technologies.

The partners signed the agreement at IDEX 2025, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing secure and resilient communication technologies.

As part of the agreement, the two entities will collaborate on the continued development and integration of the KATIM X3M Ultra-Secure Smartphone, the deployment of KATIM Gateways for enhanced data protection, and the implementation of the KATIM Secure App, X4, to provide an additional layer of encrypted communication capabilities.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO of KATIM, said, “As the digital landscape continues to evolve, the need for secure and resilient communication solutions has never been greater. Our collaboration with e& UAE enables us to push the boundaries of cybersecurity and provide next-generation encryption technologies that ensure absolute data integrity for all.”

Abdulla Al Ahmed, Chief Government and VVIP Relations Officer at e& UAE, said, “Partnering with KATIM allows us to further reinforce our secure communications portfolio, ensuring that our clients have access to the most sophisticated and reliable protection against emerging cyber threats.”

Related Topics

UAE All Government Agreement Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers five aid convoys to Gaza

35 minutes ago
 Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowes ..

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan among those with lowest international strike rates

1 hour ago
 Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanas ..

Indian Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, his wife Dhanashree Verma officially divorced

1 hour ago
 Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strength ..

Lockheed Martin highlights AI’s role in strengthening security at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

COAS visits Warminster, Larkhill Garrisons in UK

2 hours ago
 Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sa ..

Chinese researchers develop new frost-resistant sand-control agent

2 hours ago
ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ..

ADNOC completes $2.84 billion marketed offering of ADNOC Gas shares

2 hours ago
 Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine ..

Korea's SNT Motiv showcases latest rifles, machine guns at IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 5,0 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 5,000 food parcels across country

3 hours ago
 UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

UAE President to commence state visit to Italy

3 hours ago
 GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured unde ..

GPSSA outlines rights, obligations of insured under federal pension laws

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

Japan's core inflation hits 19-month high

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East