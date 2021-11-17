EDGE enters aviation maintenance collaboration with Leidos

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2021) AMMROC, a provider of military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services in the region, and an entity within EDGE Group, today announced the signing of a nonbinding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Leidos, the U.S. based technology, engineering, and science solutions company.

Through the preliminary MoU, both companies will seek to establish a mutually beneficial relationship through collaboration using their complementary resources and capabilities to jointly pursue business opportunities for AMMROC’s Maintenance and Logistics Center in the UAE, middle East, South East Asia and Africa (SAMENA region), allowing the pursuit of regional USG business, including the provision of specialist manpower.

The two companies signed the MoU during the ongoing Dubai Airshow, which runs until 18 November at Dubai World Central.

For its part, AMMROC’s maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility offers one of the region’s largest military and civil MRO hangar capacities, spanning an area of 36,500 sq. m. The facility includes hangars and supporting backshops with mature and field-proven manpower solutions in aircraft support areas on the first, second, and fourth line.

Speaking on the agreement, Hareb Al Dhaheri, AMMROC CEO, said: "We are pleased to be collaborating with Leidos, a long-time trusted aircraft MRO solutions company in the region. This MoU will help expand and solidify our footprint beyond the GCC, utilising our world-class capabilities and comprehensive MRO hub for areas extending into Asia and Africa. We will continue to push the boundaries in delivering quality MRO capabilities in the years to come."

With scope to support more than 35 different fixed and rotary wing aircraft types, AMMROC operates an international centre of excellence in military aircraft MRO that successfully meets the dynamic needs of military operations and is the region’s only authorised C-130 Service Centre, dynamic blade testing facility and depot MRO hub for comprehensive BLACK HAWK components.

AMMROC is part of the Mission Support cluster of EDGE, an advanced technology group that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.