EDGE enters five-year agreement to utilise Ansys Engineering Simulation Solutions

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) EDGE Group entity, HALCON, a regional leader in the production and supply of precision-guided weapons, has entered into a five-year agreement to use Ansys’ Engineering Simulation Solutions and promote their adoption within all entities at the company.

The agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow 2021, builds on an earlier engagement dating back to 2019 between HALCON, Ansys and Fluid Codes for EDGE companies to receive access to the full Ansys portfolio of solutions, allowing HALCON to pioneer engineering defence products in the UAE. This partnership has now been elevated to leverage Ansys as the sole simulation platform used by HALCON and other EDGE entities to develop innovative defence products and nurture young talented simulation engineers in the region.

Ansys is a global leader in engineering simulation and enables the world's most innovative companies to deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, Ansys helps solve the most complex design challenges and engineer products limited only by imagination.

Fluid Codes is the Elite Channel Partner of Ansys in the middle East and Africa, and is authorised to provide Ansys Engineering Simulation Software products, along with certified training and application support, to the engineering community across the region.

Commenting on the agreement, HALCON CEO, Saeed Al Mansoori, said: "This five-year deal represents an elevation of our efforts to develop our engineering prowess here in the UAE, which extends to upskilling our engineering talent pool. Such progress is of great importance across EDGE, as is partnering with globally reputable companies such as Ansys and Fluid Codes, which will support our fast-tracking of sovereign capabilities."

This latest cooperation is aligned to 'Operation 300bn' – the national industrial strategy announced by the UAE leadership earlier this year, aimed at raising the manufacturing sector’s GDP contribution from Dh133 to Dh300 billion over the next 10 years.

Vice President of Global Channel Sales for Ansys, Ravi Kumar, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with HALCON and be their trusted provider of multiphysics and HPC-based engineering simulation solutions. Working closely with our Elite channel partner Fluid Codes, we look forward to supporting HALCON and other EDGE entities’ innovations and product development efforts."

HALCON is part of the Missiles & Weapons cluster within EDGE, an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.