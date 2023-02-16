Edge entity Al TARIQ signs MoU with Bharat Dynamics

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) EDGE Group entity, AL TARIQ, a leading developer and producer of highly modular long-range precision-guided munitions (LR-PGMs), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of India-made missiles and underwater weapons.

The MoU was signed during Aero India 2023, Asia’s largest aerospace exhibition, which is being held Yelahanka Air Base, Bengaluru, until 17th February.

In line with the events theme of “The Runway to a billion Opportunities”, highlighting local partnerships and investments in India, AL TARIQ and BDL will be jointly producing the AL TARIQ line of all weather, day/night, long-range precision-guided munition (LR-PGM) kits in India.

Theunis Botha, CEO of AL TARIQ, said, “We are extremely proud to be partnering with Bharat Dynamics, a well-established manufacturer of high technology weapon systems for the Indian Air Force.

The MoU exemplifies the willingness and intent of AL TARIQ and Bharat Dynamics in cooperating and identifying opportunities to jointly produce the AL TARIQ LR-PGM in India. It will also enable us to meet the Indian Air Force’s requirements while fulfilling the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ mandate.”

Commodore A. Madhavarao (retired), Director (Technical) of BDL, said, “Our partnership with AL TARIQ, a producer of outstanding, mission-proven precision-guided munition kits, marks a notable addition to our precision strike portfolio. Under the MoU, Indian variants of AL TARIQ’s LR-PGMs will be developed and produced at our state-of-the-art facilities, adding a modular, advanced long-range capability to our precision-guided munition offerings.”