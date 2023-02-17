EDGE expands its portfolio by acquiring GRADEONE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2023) EDGE Group PJSC has taken a 70 percent stake in Abu Dhabi-based GRADEONE that specialises in manufacturing non-lethal pyrotechnics, ammunition, defence-related components and packing solutions, as well as defence trading.

GRADEONE will join EDGE under its Trading & Mission Support cluster. The announcement has comes ahead of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) to be held at the Abu Dhabi Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 20th to 24th February.

As one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, EDGE has seized the opportunity to further expand its defence manufacturing, communications, and trading capabilities by incorporating GRADEONE into the Group.

On the acquisition, Mansour AlMulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE, said, “EDGE is rapidly growing, and with it our focus on the development of defence trading. Incorporating GRADEONE into the Group is an advantageous and logical decision for both companies, allowing EDGE to further perfect our solutions, both in military and safety service domains.

It also reinforces EDGE’s strategy of developing successful partnerships, broadening our own supply chain and trading capabilities in the long-term. GRADEONE’s demonstrated reliability in the region and resiliency in meeting commitments in challenging environments will bring tangible benefits to EDGE, and to customers.”

In addition to defence trading and services, GRADEONE specialises in providing various solutions to the military and defence sectors, including army, special forces, navy, air force, law enforcement, and search and rescue services. GRADEONE also provides sporting and hunting equipment, supplies and accessories.

Khalifa Al Ali, Managing Director of GRADEONE, added, "GRADEONE is proud to become a member of EDGE, and we are confident that joining forces with the Group will open new possibilities for mutually beneficial cooperation, as well as help us to improve our capabilities. We are delighted to continue contributing to regional safety with our mutual local and international partners.''

