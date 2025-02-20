EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) AL TAIF, an entity of EDGE Group and a leading provider of comprehensive lifecycle support for land platforms, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FNSS to update a specific fleet of the UAE Armed Forces’ infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to boost their operational readiness and battlefield performance.

FNSS is a globally recognised land systems company that specialises in designing and producing wheeled and tracked armoured combat vehicles as well as combat engineering vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, military vehicle hybrid power solutions, turrets and sustainability solutions.

The MoU was signed by Rashed Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of AL TAIF, and Kadir Nail Kurt, General Manager and CEO of FNSS, at IDEX 2025, currently underway at ADNEC until 21st February.

Under the MoU, AL TAIF and FNSS will work together in compliance with internal policies and procedures to enhance and upgrade the IFVs of the UAE Armed Forces, to ensure they meet today’s demanding technological standards.

The modernisation aims to improve the mechanical, electrical, and electronic systems of the land platforms, equipping them with cutting-edge capabilities for enhanced performance and operational readiness.

Speaking on the collaboration, Al Kaabi, said, “By bringing together FNSS’s extensive expertise in vehicle modernisation and our proven track record in MRO, we are looking to integrate advanced technologies to extend the lifespan and effectiveness of the UAE Armed Forces' armoured fleet, ultimately enhancing their mission readiness and performance.

"This collaboration underscores AL TAIF’s dedication to innovation and excellence in defence solutions, ensuring that the UAE Armed Forces is fitted out with best-in-market systems to meet evolving operational demands.”

Kurt said, “Leveraging our expertise in next-generation vehicle development, FNSS provides cutting-edge solutions for vehicle sustainability programmes tailored to user requirements and specifications. The capability enhancement and life extension solutions from FNSS deliver substantial upgrades in reliability and durability, extending the vehicles' service life and ensuring they remain effective and relevant assets for modern combat needs.”