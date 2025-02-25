Open Menu

EDGE Fortifies Strategic Alliance With Italy's ELT Group

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 03:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group has announced that during the Italy-UAE Entrepreneurial Forum, its collaboration with ELT Group was further strengthened through the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI).

The LOI was signed in the presence of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, underscoring a strong bilateral commitment to advancing technological innovation in the defence sector.

This significant milestone reaffirms the joint commitment of both companies to harness advanced technology and defence solutions to address global security challenges.

The partnership between EDGE and ELT Group has evolved through several strategic initiatives, the latest being the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed during IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi, which lays the groundwork for a joint venture focused on multi-domain electronic defence initiatives, marking the next phase of the collaborative journey.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said, “This second major milestone in the important partnership with ELT Group reinforces our commitment to jointly expanding our capabilities and striving for industry leadership in the development of sophisticated technologies for the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace."

Both companies are committed to enhancing local expertise in technical support, maintenance, production, and supply chain management within the electronic defence sector. Their collaborative efforts are designed to contribute to the development of a sovereign and resilient UAE ecosystem that fosters innovation and sustainable growth.

Enzo Benigni, CEO of ELT Group, said, “The recent agreements reinforce an already solid partnership and create the opportunity for common growth in the search for challenging solutions to modern global security challenges.”

