EDGE, Germany’s Diehl Defence Collaborate To Enhance Defence Capabilities
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) EDGE entity TRUST, a leading provider of advanced equipment, technologies, and services for national security and defence forces, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Diehl Defence, a partner of the German Bundeswehr and a global technology leader in the development and production of groundbased air defence solutions, guided missiles and ammunition for land, air, and naval forces.
Under the MoU, TRUST and Diehl Defence will explore opportunities for collaboration in the UAE, leveraging their respective expertise to support the advancement of defence and security capabilities.
The MoU was signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, by Omar Al Zaabi, President of Trading and Mission Support - EDGE, and Dr. Harald Buschek, Chief Programme Officer of Diehl Defence, in the presence of Dr. Jasem Al Zaabi, Vice President of business Development – EDGE, Dr. Abdulmunem Alshehhi, Chief Operations Officer of TRUST, Katja Decker, Head of Economic Affairs of the German Embassy, and Christoph Schumann, German Defence Attaché.
