EDGE, GM Defence To Jointly Explore Strategic Defence Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and GM Defense announced an agreement to assess projects focusing on light tactical vehicles for customers in the middle East, Africa, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Under terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), GM Defence, a General Motors subsidiary, would work with NIMR Automotive, an arm of EDGE, on potential opportunities.
The MoU signing, which was also attended by Martina A. Strong, U.S. Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, and Abri du Plessis, NIMR CEO, occurred at the International Defense Exhibition & Conference (IDEX 2025), taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.
Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, EDGE Group said, “This collaboration reflects a shared vision to unlock new possibilities in defence solutions.
By uniting EDGE’s regional insight, operational excellence, and established infrastructure with GM Defence’s technical expertise and industry leadership, we aim to create a powerful synergy that will drive innovative projects and elevate operational capabilities across key markets.”
“This strategic agreement marks a significant step towards localising GM Defence’s advanced capabilities and expanding GM’s transformational technologies and investments into new global defence markets,” said GM Defence President Steve duMont. “Together, we are poised to deliver advanced mobility solutions that offer exceptional performance, reliability and quality; enabling our customers to safely accomplish their mission.”
