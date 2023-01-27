EDGE Group announced as strategic partner for IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2023) ADNEC Group announced EDGE Group as the strategic partner for the 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2023, which will be held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Organised in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the events will be held from 20th-24th February, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNEC Group, said, “We are pleased to partner up with EDGE Group, a regional and global leader, to support IDEX and NAVDEX 2023, which provides a platform for showcasing the latest technologies in the defence industry. Through this partnership, we aim to highlight the remarkable development of the national defence industries. We also look forward to working together to host an exceptional edition of the event, to make it one of the biggest defence events in history, and establish Abu Dhabi’s leading position in the field of defence and major global events.”

Mansour Al Mulla, Managing Director and CEO, Edge, commented,” “IDEX is by far the most important event in our Calendar and one of the largest international defence exhibitions. IDEX offers industry stakeholders an ideal platform to display state-of-the-art solutions, generate new business, and discuss the latest industry technologies and trends. With huge global participation, the event provides a unique opportunity for EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, to highlight the huge leaps that we have made in expanding our global footprint, strengthening the UAE’s sovereign air, land, and maritime defence capabilities, and adopting 4IR technologies across all areas of our operations and manufacturing.

”

“EDGE will showcase its large portfolio of cutting-edge products and solutions at IDEX 2023, with a strong focus on our diverse range of innovative Autonomous Systems. IDEX is the perfect platform to highlight our integral role in positioning the UAE as a leading international player in line with the greater vision of the nation’s forward-looking leadership” he added.

IDEX and NAVDEX, the biggest events of their kind, will be attended by industry leaders, officials, decision-makers, ministers, and experts from around the globe. This year’s edition of IDEX also marks the 30th anniversary of its launch.

This year, the two exhibitions will feature a set of new initiatives that reinforce their position as the two most prominent global events in the field of defence, including a series of high-level roundtable dialogues with the participation of prominent intellectual leaders.

The events will also include IDEX Next Gen, a platform dedicated to startups where they can showcase their solutions and technologies in the defence and maritime defence sectors, in addition to the Innovation Track Tour to highlight the latest products and innovations in the defence and maritime defence sectors.

IDEX and NAVDEX will also host panels that let attendees find out about the latest developments in the sector for the first time, as well as high-level panels that focus on topics related to the global defence sector.

The events also feature the History of Defence pavilion, an interactive exhibition highlighting the most important products and technologies employed in the sector.