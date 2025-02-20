Open Menu

EDGE Group, Codan Communications Join Forces To Strengthen Military Radio Communication Capabilities

Muhammad Irfan Published February 20, 2025 | 07:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Codan Communications, an Australian leader in High Frequency (HF) communications technology.

The agreement was signed at the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre until 21st February.

Establishing a strategic collaboration between KATIM and Codan Communications, the agreement focuses on advancing military radio communication solutions. The two parties will work collaboratively to advance the local development, manufacturing, and deployment of highly secure, adaptable, and mission-ready communication solutions tailored for modern defence and security operations.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, stated, "Our collaboration with Codan Communications reflects KATIM’s strategic focus on equipping defence and security forces with the cutting-edge, and resilient communication technologies.

By combining our strengths, we are committed to ensuring that operators in complex environments have access to secure, long-range connectivity to help them address the evolving demands of modern warfare and ensure critical national security mission readiness.

Paul Sangster, President, Codan Communications, said, “Codan Communications is dedicated to delivering robust, secure, and field-proven radio solutions for military and security forces globally. Our collaboration with KATIM underscores our shared vision of equipping defence operators with state-of-the-art, adaptable communication systems that ensure improved operational efficiency in the most challenging conditions.”

