EDGE Group, ELT Group Explore Potential Establishment Of Joint Venture In UAE
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and ELT Group, a global leader in the development of innovative technologies for electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace applications, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to assess the potential for a future joint venture based in the UAE.
The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, and Enzo Benigni, Chairman & CEO of ELT Group, at the EDGE stand during the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025 in Abu Dhabi. This cooperation reflects both companies' commitment to exploring synergies in defence technologies, with a particular focus on innovation growth in the field of Electronic Warfare.
Should the collaboration be successful, the future entity will be established in the UAE and would focus on the development of Electronic Warfare (EW) systems, including Cyber Electromagnetic Applications (CEMA). One potential area of collaboration could be integrating these solutions into vessels built by EDGE Group’s maritime arm, ADSB, and MAESTRAL.
Enzo Benigni, Chairman & CEO of ELT Group, said, “This collaboration aligns with ELT's strategy to expand partnerships within the UAE defence ecosystem by working with key players like EDGE Group. The Primary aim is to provide to the UAE cutting-edge, locally developed EMSO solutions and to strengthen our position in export markets, particularly in non-NATO countries.”
Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director & CEO of EDGE Group, said, “This marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with a highly regarded developer of sophisticated technologies for the electromagnetic spectrum and cyberspace—fields in which EDGE is already establishing itself as a leader. By combining ELT Group’s expertise with EDGE’s cross-domain capabilities and scale, we will integrate cutting-edge systems and electronic warfare solutions across multiple domains, ensuring superior situational awareness, threat detection, and countermeasure capabilities in air, land, maritime, and space operations.”
