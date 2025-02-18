EDGE Group, Leonardo Sign Collaboration Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Leonardo, a major global industrial group that builds technological capabilities in aerospace, defence, and security, have signed
a groundbreaking collaboration agreement to further enhance their partnership in developing solutions across six critical domains.
The agreement aims to strengthen existing synergies and capitalise on new complementary opportunities for deeper cooperation.
The pivotal agreement, signed at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, currently taking place in Abu Dhabi, establishes a strategic framework for the UAE market while advancing a global export strategy. It aims to enhance synergies, facilitate knowledge exchange, and optimise specialised resources to capitalise on emerging opportunities more effectively.
The collaboration will focus on key domains: Airborne Capabilities including Radar – particularly for Multi Mission Aircraft; Anti-Tactical Ballistic Missile Defence; Counter-Drone and mobile Surveillance Systems; Naval Combat Management Systems; Radio Communications; and Optronics Commander Sight.
Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said, “This important step marks the next phase in our existing strategic agreement with industry leader Leonardo, building on the opportunities presented by the strong relationship between the UAE and Italy.
Fundamentally, however, it reinforces our vision of growth through mutually beneficial partnerships, ensuring a win-win approach to sourcing and realising complementary multi-domain opportunities across the world, and expanding these synergies for continued economic growth, innovation, and excellence, all in support of the sustainable preservation of security.”
The agreement is a precursor to a structured partnership focused on jointly marketing these products and solutions to governments across multiple countries. It also commits to the development of shared intellectual property (IP) and future design innovations.
Lorenzo Mariani, Co-General Manager of Leonardo, added, “We are deeply honoured and thrilled to collaborate with EDGE Group, aiming to establish unprecedented industrial capabilities for national and export requirements. The sectors identified as pillars of this joint strategy are getting more and more important in an evolving market and operational scenario. That is why we believe that joining forces in these fields will deliver the level of capabilities that the UAE and other export markets are requiring.”
The strategic agreement aims to further enhance the capabilities of both EDGE and Leonardo in the design of cutting-edge, complex systems in disruptive sectors with significant market potential, and is a crucial step in diversifying and expanding both groups’ portfolios of airborne, terrestrial, naval, and cyber solutions.
