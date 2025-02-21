EDGE Group, OSI Maritime Systems To Develop National Bridge System Within UAE
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OSI Maritime Solutions (OSI), a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions.
The MoU outlines the parties’ intent to explore cooperation in developing a national integrated bridge system within the UAE. This collaboration aims to explore the feasibility of transferring OSI’s technology, software, and expertise to establish a local facility for designing, building, and delivering scalable integrated bridge systems (IBS) for naval defence and civil customers.
The agreement was announced at IDEX 2025 and signed by Sultan Al Shamsi, Finance business Partner, Space and Cyber Technologies at EDGE, and Jim Hawkins, Director of Business Development (GCC) of OSI Maritime Systems, in the presence of Waleid Al Mesmari, President of Space and Cyber Technologies at EDGE, and Mike Ball, Director of Business Development (South America and Europe) at OSI Maritime Solutions.
