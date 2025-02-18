Open Menu

EDGE Group Reports $5 Billion In Annual Revenue; 20% Exports

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2025 | 03:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) EDGE Group is expanding its global presence, backed by sustainable investment strategies, reinforcing its commitment to supporting the national economy and strengthening the UAE’s position in the vital defence sector.

Hamad Al Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EDGE Group, said EDGE operates in 91 countries, with a focus on expanding cooperation in Africa, followed by Latin America and Asia. He noted that military deals typically take one to three years to finalise and are progressing as planned.

In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Marar said EDGE has invested heavily in diversifying its product portfolio over the past five years and venturing into systems supply.

The company recently announced several export deals, generating annual revenues of approximately US$5 billion, with over 20 percent coming from exports.

EDGE currently employs 14,000 people, with workforce growth expected to support future projects. Emiratisation stands at 20 percent across and reaches 50 percent in engineering divisions.

Al Marar said EDGE’s participation in IDEX 2025 underscores its role as a key platform to showcase the UAE’s defence capabilities to global audiences.

