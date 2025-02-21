EDGE Group, SIATT announce deal with Brazilian Navy for advanced MANSUP Anti-ship Missiles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced that SIATT will be awarded a deal by the Brazilian Navy to supply advanced MANSUP anti-ship missiles, which will be integrated onto its upcoming fleet of Tamandaré class stealth frigates.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, by Brazilian Navy Vice-Admiral Carlos Henrique de Lima Zampieri, Director of Naval Weapons Systems and Rogerio Salvador, SIATT CEO, at the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.

Brazilian Navy Vice-Admiral Carlos Henrique de Lima Zampieri, Director of Naval Weapons Systems, said, “The MANSUP programme is widely recognised as strategically important to Brazil, enabling it to create a sustainable and effective maritime legacy. The integration of locally-developed cutting-edge solutions such as MANSUP onto the Tamandaré-class frigates exemplifies our drive for the development of world-class national capabilities. The partnership with EDGE on this programme has been integral to its success.”

MANSUP (Anti-Ship National Missile) systems have been co-developed with the Brazilian Navy and Brazilian Smart Weapons and High-Tech System specialist, SIATT, in which EDGE Group has a 50% shareholding. MANSUP systems have been developed to meet the defence requirements of both the UAE Navy, the Brazilian Navy’s frigate programme, and for international export.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director & CEO, said, “The co-development of the industry-leading MANSUP programme is a perfect example of successful international partnerships which are built on trust, knowledge sharing, and expertise in a highly-specialised domain.

We are taking advantage of the tremendous experience and scale offered by EDGE, the Brazilian Navy, and domain specialist, SIATT, to offer sophisticated solutions tailored to the exact requirements of the end-user. Beyond its technological impact, the MANSUP programme will also drive economic growth, creating direct employment opportunities and generating a wider ripple effect across the programme’s manufacturing ecosystem.”

Rogerio Salvador, SIATT CEO, said, “This event shows the strength of the relationship between UAE and Brazil and represents a key milestone on SIATT’s strategy of international expansion. Leveraging on EDGE Group’s excellent market position, we now aim to offer this solution for other friendly countries.”

The MANSUP solution, equipped with inertial guidance and active radar homing, has been going under intensive testing on Brazil’s naval fleet and may eventually be adapted for selected air and land systems.

SIATT, in addition to developing the guidance, navigation and control system, the telemetric system, and currently also supplying the propulsion system and warhead, the company is technically responsible for MANSUP’s Weapons Systems, including integration onto ships and ground platforms.

EDGE, SIATT, and the Brazilian Navy are also committed to finalising the co-development of the MANSUP-ER extended range variant.