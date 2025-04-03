EDGE Group Signs Agreement With Brazilian Naval Company EMGEPRON
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 04:00 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Brazilian state-owned Naval Projects Management Company (EMGEPRON) at LAAD 2025 in Rio de Janeiro.
The MoU will enable technical information exchange for the future development of weapons systems, including missiles, torpedoes and advanced high-precision devices for strategic military operations.
EMGEPRON is a Brazilian state-owned enterprise linked to the Ministry of Defence. It manages complex projects and markets products and services for the naval sector of the Brazilian Defence Industrial Base. These include military vessels, naval repairs, onboard combat systems, artillery ammunition, oceanographic services, and logistical support.
Tiago Silva, EDGE Group CEO for LATAM, said, “This agreement marks a significant milestone for EDGE in the Brazilian market.
EMGEPRON is a renowned and specialised company that will undoubtedly enhance EDGE’s capabilities, future projects, and ongoing partnerships with other strategic stakeholders, including the Brazilian Navy.”
The establishment of this MOU facilitates future discussions on how EDGE and Brazilian stakeholders can collaborate on strategic defence solutions produced in Brazil, with EMGEPRON serving as a technical partner for national defence companies in their exports to foreign governments.
EMGEPRON’s CEO Vice Admiral Amaury Calheiros, said, “The collaboration between EDGE and EMGEPRON represents a unique opportunity to drive technological innovations and expand into the global market. This alliance will strengthen our commitment to providing high-quality solutions and will drive the development of future transformative projects.”
