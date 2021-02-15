UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EDGE Group Signs Tri-party Defence Agreement Valued At US$1 Billion

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

EDGE Group signs tri-party defence agreement valued at US$1 billion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) EDGE, the UAE’s advanced technology group for defence and beyond, today announced it signed a tri-party strategic cooperation agreement with Ukrainian state-owned defence conglomerate UkrOboronProm, and Ukrspecexport, a Ukrainian state-owned arms trading company.

The agreement will enable the three entities to exchange and develop advanced technologies that could lead to over US$1 billion worth of investments.

Faisal Al Bannai, CEO and Managing Director of EDGE, Yuriy Husev, Director General of UkrObornProm, and Vadym Nozdria, Director-General of Ukrspecexport, inked the agreement in the presence of representatives from all parties at the Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

Faisal Al Bannai said, "EDGE places a strong emphasis on joint development and collaboration. Signing this tri-party agreement demonstrates our intent to cooperate with leading international companies within the defence industry. We are excited about the opportunities for the UAE and Ukraine to collaborate, exchange, and mutually benefit from one another’s military and technical capabilities."

Yuriy Husey said, "This strategic agreement is a result of our cooperation with EDGE Group, and is a significant step in joint development and cooperation between our sides.

It is very symbolic that this agreement was signed during the official visit of the President of Ukraine to the UAE."

Meanwhile, Vadym Nozdria, commented, "Ukrspecexport is proud to be part of this strategic agreement with EDGE Group. We are offering the best technologies available in Ukraine as well as ambitious joint development programmes."

UkrOboronProm is a Ukraine state-owned defence conglomerate which was established in 2010 for the management of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex. Today, it unites more than 100 companies in five major defence industry sectors, particularly in armament and military equipment development and manufacture, scientific research and export-import operations.

Ukrspecexport is a Ukraine state-owned company which specialises in armament, ammunition, military and special equipment, spare parts and components, explosives, as well as other products which can be used for the development and manufacture of armament, military and special equipment.

It carries out repairs, maintenance and upgrades of armament and military equipment of foreign customers, and also exports up-to-date technologies.

EDGE is an advanced technology group for defence and beyond that ranks among the top 25 military suppliers in the world.

Related Topics

World Technology Exchange Exports Ukraine UAE Company Abu Dhabi Visit Lead All From Agreement Industry Best Top Billion

Recent Stories

Biodiesel 5 successful in powering traditional abr ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai-based artist’s Guinness World Record-break ..

6 minutes ago

88 kanal state land retrieved

14 minutes ago

Anti-Typhoid campaign extended by Feb 17

14 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks federation's progress r ..

17 minutes ago

Abbottabad police arrests 90 drug smugglers and se ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.