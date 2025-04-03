EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) EDGE Group LATAM Office and Indra, a leading global Defence and Technology company, have announced a Regional Agreement at LAAD 2025, Latin America’s largest defence and public security exhibition, currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The agreement builds on the PULSE joint venture, formalised by EDGE Group and Indra and officially signed last year in the presence of the Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles. It aims to enhance cooperative engagements in the Latin American defence and security market.

By consolidating their partnership, EDGE and Indra will deliver solutions for government and municipal clients, leveraging their advanced defence and security portfolios. This collaboration strengthens regional ties and reinforces their commitment to expanding strategic operations across Latin America.