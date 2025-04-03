EDGE Group Strengthens Regional Partnership With Indra At LAAD 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 05:45 PM
RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) EDGE Group LATAM Office and Indra, a leading global Defence and Technology company, have announced a Regional Agreement at LAAD 2025, Latin America’s largest defence and public security exhibition, currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro.
The agreement builds on the PULSE joint venture, formalised by EDGE Group and Indra and officially signed last year in the presence of the Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles. It aims to enhance cooperative engagements in the Latin American defence and security market.
By consolidating their partnership, EDGE and Indra will deliver solutions for government and municipal clients, leveraging their advanced defence and security portfolios. This collaboration strengthens regional ties and reinforces their commitment to expanding strategic operations across Latin America.
Recent Stories
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..
China launches new satellite on Thursday
Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US
More Stories From Middle East
-
EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 20256 minutes ago
-
Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope51 minutes ago
-
Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million in assets1 hour ago
-
Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award1 hour ago
-
EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON2 hours ago
-
Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate investments2 hours ago
-
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna3 hours ago
-
CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers3 hours ago
-
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty3 hours ago
-
Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment entity in out-of-home a ..3 hours ago
-
CYVN, Mumtalakat complete acquisition of Mclaren Automotive, non-controlling stake in Mclaren Racing4 hours ago
-
China launches new satellite on Thursday4 hours ago