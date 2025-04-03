Open Menu

EDGE Group Strengthens Regional Partnership With Indra At LAAD 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2025 | 05:45 PM

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) EDGE Group LATAM Office and Indra, a leading global Defence and Technology company, have announced a Regional Agreement at LAAD 2025, Latin America’s largest defence and public security exhibition, currently taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The agreement builds on the PULSE joint venture, formalised by EDGE Group and Indra and officially signed last year in the presence of the Spanish Minister of Defence Margarita Robles. It aims to enhance cooperative engagements in the Latin American defence and security market.

By consolidating their partnership, EDGE and Indra will deliver solutions for government and municipal clients, leveraging their advanced defence and security portfolios. This collaboration strengthens regional ties and reinforces their commitment to expanding strategic operations across Latin America.

Related Topics

Technology Company Rio De Janeiro Market Government Agreement

Recent Stories

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with I ..

EDGE Group strengthens regional partnership with Indra at LAAD 2025

6 minutes ago
 Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic econ ..

Reciprocal US tariffs undermine transatlantic economy: BusinessEurope

51 minutes ago
 Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue gr ..

Takaful Emarat rebounds with 84 percent revenue growth, achieves AED960 million ..

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to w ..

Bodour Al Qasimi becomes first woman from GCC to win BolognaRagazzi Award

1 hour ago
 EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval co ..

EDGE Group signs agreement with Brazilian naval company EMGEPRON

2 hours ago
 Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Ajman Free Zones Authority partner to boost real estate i ..

2 hours ago
‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's s ..

‘Emirati Publishers’ take Emirati children's stories global from Bologna

3 hours ago
 CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Broker ..

CBUAE revokes licence of Dynamics Insurance Brokers

3 hours ago
 Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop fligh ..

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi introduces new non-stop flights to Almaty

3 hours ago
 Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to e ..

Multiply Group, Al Arabia Outdoor Advertising to establish global investment ent ..

3 hours ago
 China launches new satellite on Thursday

China launches new satellite on Thursday

4 hours ago
 Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, souther ..

Tornadoes, heavy rains rip across central, southern US

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East