EDGE Group to showcase latest advanced solutions at Dubai Airshow

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) EDGE is marking its second appearance at the Dubai Airshow as the event’s official Defence Technology Partner, and as the region’s leading advanced technology group for defence and beyond, now ranking as one of the top 25 military suppliers in the world. EDGE Group’s stand will showcase a broad portfolio of cutting-edge aviation, aerospace, and defence industry solutions, products, and services provided by nine of its aviation and aerospace focused entities - HALCON, AL TARIQ, ADASI, SIGN4L, AMMROC, GAL, EPI, JAHEZIYA, and HORIZON.

EDGE’s presence at the event will cover Autonomous Systems, Precision Munitions, MRO Services, Training Services, Aerospace Manufacturing, and Electronic Warfare and Intelligence. EDGE and its entities are on track to announce 13 new product launches to market, as well as new partnership signings, and Joint Ventures agreements.

In addition to the new launches, the stand will also feature displays of the AL TARIQ missile; Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 UAVs; Thunder series and Desert Sting family of precision guided missiles; Nasef missile; HAS-250 Anti-Ship missile; Garmousha UAS; Rash 1 and Rash 2 guided munitions systems; QX series of UAVs; and Nav Control G spoofer. The stand will also interactively showcase the services and solutions provided by other EDGE entities, including the recently consolidated JAHEZIYA.

Faisal Al Bannai, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, EDGE Group, said: "Under the theme of Future Possible, and coming at the tail-end of an eventful two years since we launched just before the last Dubai Airshow, EDGE is leading the way regionally, and now globally, in the pursuit of advances in the sector.

This stellar growth, which has seen us increase our product range more than ten-fold during this period, has been fueled by investing in true innovation, and placing huge resource in the development of sovereign capabilities, both in talent and in high-quality manufacturing.

"EDGE has now risen to become an internationally respected advanced technology group boasting a range of sophisticated, high-quality solutions and services rivaling the best in the industry. Our presence here as an official partner, and as a major exhibitor, underscores a nation-wide vision which places the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ mantra, and the Industry 4.0 agenda, at the forefront of our collective efforts to ensure the UAE thrives economically as a world-leading hub of indigenous future technologies for the defence, civil aviation, and aerospace sectors. We are proud to be at Dubai Airshow once again."

EDGE will also have a 400 m² outdoor display area where newly launched products will be showcased, in addition to displays of HALCON’s SkyKnight missile as part of Rheinmetall’s Skynex air defence system.

Attendees of Dubai Airshow can visit EDGE and its participating entities at stand 630.