EDGE Group’s Beacon Red, Presight AI Forge Strategic Partnership To Advance AI-powered Security Solutions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 07:15 PM

EDGE Group's Beacon Red, Presight AI forge strategic partnership to advance AI-powered security solutions

RIO DE JANEIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced that its entity, Beacon Red, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Presight AI, the UAE’s leading AI powered global big data analytics company.

The partnership was formalised at LAAD Defence & Security 2025, taking place at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Center in Rio de Janeiro.

The objective of the agreement is to explore business synergies between Presight’s cutting-edge AI and omni-analytics capabilities and Beacon Red’s mission-focused security solutions. Together, they will explore impactful projects across safe and smart cities, digital transformation initiatives, and advanced security systems in strategic international markets, including Latin America.

Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight, emphasised, “Through this partnership with Beacon Red, we are extending the frontier of Applied Intelligence to deliver secure, adaptable, and forward-thinking solutions. Our collaboration reflects the UAE’s commitment to responsible AI deployment and highlights the increasing role of technology in enabling resilient, secure, and sustainable communities – both locally and globally.”

Mauricio De Almeida, CEO of Beacon Red, said, “As part of a diverse and global group, Beacon Red is always looking to expand the range of its capabilities through new partnerships, in new markets, and with superior products. Our collaboration with Presight will enable both companies to leverage their unique strengths, resulting in a comprehensive, integrated solution that helps businesses across industries optimise their operations, improve decision-making, and drive innovation.

This collaboration is particularly important for the UAE as it reinforces the country’s position as a global leader in the adoption of advanced technologies for national security and societal development. Key benefits include:
• Strengthening National Security: By combining Presight’s AI-driven insights with Beacon Red’s cybersecurity expertise, this partnership enhances threat detection capabilities critical to safeguarding national infrastructure.
• Advancing Smart City Initiatives: The MoU aligns with Abu Dhabi’s vision for smart cities by integrating AI-powered technologies that improve urban planning, public safety, and crisis management.
• Promoting Global Collaboration: The agreement highlights the UAE’s proactive role in fostering international partnerships that drive innovation while addressing global challenges.
• Supporting Technological Leadership: This partnership underscores Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead in AI-driven solutions that enable sustainable growth and secure environments.

A joint committee will be established to identify strategic projects that leverage AI for actionable improvement across urban infrastructure while addressing global priorities. This initiative underscores Presight’s dedication to applying AI for positive impact, and Beacon Red’s commitment to advancing security innovation.

The partnership marks a pivotal moment for both companies as they work together to redefine the future of digital transformation and security innovation on a global scale.

