EDGE Group’s POWERTECH Secures First P145i Engine Order For ADASI UAVs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 06:01 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2025) EDGE Group entity POWERTECH has secured its first order for the P145i combustion engine from ADASI, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to become a globally competitive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of high-performance propulsion systems for defence and civil aerospace applications.

Under the agreement, POWERTECH will supply ADASI with its advanced six-cylinder fuel-injection engine, designed to enhance the efficiency and performance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and light aircraft.

Engineered for superior reliability, fuel efficiency, and seamless integration with advanced aerial platforms, the P145i performs across diverse environmental conditions. Meanwhile, its lightweight design ensures greater operational flexibility, making it ideal for autonomous aerial platforms.

Julien Fabreguette, Senior Vice President of Industrial Strategy & Partnerships – Platforms & Systems at EDGE, said that this landmark order is a defining moment for POWERTECH and a testament to the strength of cross-complementary synergies within EDGE Group.

The P145i embodies our engineering excellence, offering a powerful and fuel-efficient solution for UAVs and advanced aerial platforms.”

On his part, Juma Al Kaabi, CEO of ADASI, stated, “As a regional leader in autonomous systems, ADASI is committed to equipping its platforms with the most advanced technologies to meet the evolving demands of modern defence operations. Integrating POWERTECH’s P145i engine into our platforms aligns with our mission to deliver superior UAV capabilities, ensuring enhanced performance, efficiency, and operational reliability.”

This agreement marks a pivotal step in POWERTECH’s long-term vision to establish its position as a global leader in reliable, purpose-built propulsion systems and solutions designed to address the growing demand for advanced aero engines and support the accelerated advancement across the UAV and aerospace propulsion sectors.

