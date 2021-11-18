UrduPoint.com

EDGE, IAI To Establish Localised Electro-optics Maintenance Centre

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

EDGE, IAI to establish localised electro-optics maintenance centre

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) EDGE and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) today announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a maintenance centre for a selection of IAI's systems in the UAE.

Omar Al Zaabi, Senior Vice President Head of Programme Acquisition at EDGE and Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, signed the agreement during a ceremony at the 2021 Dubai Airshow.

In addition to maintenance, the centre will advance local marketing of these systems. The agreement covers electro-optics advanced systems including IAI's POP family (Plug-in Optronic Payload) systems, Mini-POP and MOSP (Multi-Sensors Optronic Stabilised Payload) surveillance payloads for land, naval and air applications.

IAI's POP is a Plug-in Optronic Payload electro-optical sensor system, equipped with a powerful laser designator and eye-safe range finder. The MiniPOP is a dual-axis that includes a continuous zoom colour day camera and a thermal imaging camera, a laser pointer, eye-safe laser rangefinder, and automatic tracker. The MOSP is a highly stabilised long-range reconnaissance and targeting multi-sensor family of payloads for Airborne and maritime applications.

Speaking at the ceremony, Senior Vice President Head of Programme Acquisition at EDGE said, "This agreement with a leading global industry player such as IAI will create many opportunities for the expansion of EO/IR services here in the UAE and further afield.

By combining IAIâ€™s expertise in the field and our own experience in providing advanced solutions locally, we can expedite complex maintenance processes for the benefit of our customers, while expanding the scope of collaboration on future opportunities."

President and CEO of IAI commented, "Localisation and cooperation are central and critical to our UAE strategyâ€™s success. The partnership with EDGE Group will allow us to provide full advanced and world-class solutions for the final customers, including maintenance facilities and capabilities. We will work together to provide state of the art EO/IR systems and optimise turnaround time to better serve local end-users and provide the highest value; resulting in greater availability and performances of mission critical system."

Both companies will also form a standing joint committee to identify opportunities in this field within the UAE, and to expand future cooperation in other countries.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Dubai Family Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament ..

PM thanks MNAs for ensuring presence at parliament's joint session

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn extra-judicial killings ..

Pakistan strongly condemn extra-judicial killings of five Kashmiries by Indian f ..

13 minutes ago
 DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM ..

DG ISI Lt Gen Faiz Hameed pays farewell call on PM Khan

35 minutes ago
 KPRA South holds training workshop for public sect ..

KPRA South holds training workshop for public sector withholding agents

38 minutes ago
 Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight re ..

Covid-19 national positivity ratio shows slight resurge above1 percent

39 minutes ago
 Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using ..

Taiwan opens Lithuania representative office using its own name: foreign ministr ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.