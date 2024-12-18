EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) EDGE and Indra Sistemas (Indra), a world-leading information technology and defence systems company with a footprint in over 140 countries worldwide, have reached an agreement to establish a new joint venture, PULSE, headquartered in Abu Dhabi.

PULSE aims to foster local capabilities for designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art radar systems, supported by a robust order pipeline from existing and potential customers in high-potential markets worldwide.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE's Managing Director and CEO, and Indra's CEO José Vicente de los Mozos, were in Madrid to sign a Joint Venture Agreement, that includes the Shareholders' Agreements in the presence of Spain's Minister of Defence Margarita Robles Fernández; the Spanish Secretary of State for Defence Amparo Valcarce; EDGE Group's Chairman Faisal Al Bannai; Indra's Chairman Marc Murtra, and officials from the Spanish Ministry of Defence, among other figures.

Speaking at the official signing ceremony at the Spanish Ministry of Defence in Madrid, Al Bannai said, "This joint venture between EDGE and Indra addresses critical capability gaps, showcasing the power of innovation and technology transfer to enhance operational excellence and global security. It reflects our dedication to building meaningful partnerships that drive progress and foster stability across key regions."

Murtra stated, "This agreement, in partnership with EDGE, will provide next-generation radar systems. It will include advanced research infrastructure, laboratories, and testing facilities, all based in the UAE. This is an important step that will enable Indra to expand its global footprint and develop our valued relationship with EDGE."

The new company, named PULSE, will focus on engineering, developing, manufacturing, integrating, and maintaining existing and future radar systems and their components, as well as marketing them in high-potential markets, thus opening up numerous international business opportunities.

The agreement will allow the creation of two companies. The first will be 50.01% owned by Indra and 49.99% by EDGE, focusing on the development, design, integration, sales and maintenance of state-of-the-art radars. The second one, 50.

01% owned by EDGE, and 49.99% by Indra, will be responsible for manufacturing these radars in a new state-of-the-art factory in Abu Dhabi.

The joint venture aims to increase radar production capacity and sales, provide the UAE with new radar capabilities through the transfer of knowledge and experience and train and develop skilled local professionals.

The company is expected to initially employ highly specialised and experienced Indra professionals and Emirati employees who are both recent graduates and young professionals, as well as engineers, technical experts and commercial profiles.

It is also planned to strategically improve local research and development capabilities to pave the way for the evolution of next-generation radar technology through establishing advanced research infrastructures, enhanced laboratories and testing facilities, the acquisition of cutting-edge technologies, collaboration with leading experts, and the implementation of specialised training programmes for the research teams.

Al Marar said, "By investing in advanced production facilities, we are positioning the UAE as a global hub for radar innovation, shaping the future of defence technology across air, land, and maritime domains. It also embodies our strategic vision to expand the UAE's industrial capacity in advanced technologies and establish sovereign capabilities, driving self-reliance and innovation on a global scale."

The CEO of Indra explained, "In Abu Dhabi, we plan to create a new state-of-the-art factory with the most sophisticated technology, prepared to respond to the high anticipated demand for the most innovative radar systems in the coming years. The new entity we are going to create with EDGE will help us accelerate the transformation of the defence business towards a more international profile and mindset, as outlined in our Leading the Future strategic plan."

PULSE will also enjoy preferential rights over any current and future orders awarded to Indra or EDGE of radars based on the technology specified in the agreement.

In addition, new opportunities will be generated in high-potential international markets, in keeping with the objective set out in Indra's Leading the Future Strategic Plan.

