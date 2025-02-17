- Home
EDGE, Indra Partner To Strengthen Ultra-secure Communications In Spanish, NATO Defence Markets
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) EDGE entity KATIM, a leader in the development of innovative and ultra-secure communications and data protection solutions, and Indra Sistemas (Indra), a Spanish information technology and defence systems company with a footprint in over 140 countries worldwide, are partnering to deliver cutting-edge ultra-secure communication software and hardware solutions into the Spanish and NATO markets.
The announcement was signed at the International Defence Exhibition & Conference (IDEX) 2025 currently underway at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), by Waleid Al Mesmari, President, Space and Cyber Technologies, EDGE, and José Vicente de los Mozo, Indra CEO.
Speaking on the occasion, Waleid Al Mesmari said, “This undertaking within our partnership with Indra marks a significant milestone in delivering innovative secure communication solutions to Spanish and NATO markets.
By bringing together KATIM’s expertise in cyber-secure communications and Indra’s extensive European defence experience, we are well-positioned to support the evolving security needs of allied nations.”
José Vicente de los Mozo said, “This exciting partnership with KATIM reinforces our commitment to providing the most advanced defence and security technologies to our partners and stakeholders. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance interoperability and resilience in ultra-secure communications for both NATO and Spanish defence sectors.”
