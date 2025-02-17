- Home
EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority Partner To Enhance Innovative Solutions In Emergency Response
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, Kintsugi Holding, a technology company that delivers game-changing, competitive and highly reliable products and systems to customers in both the public and private sectors, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), the government entity responsible for fire safety, emergency response, and disaster management, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly augment Abu Dhabi’s emergency response infrastructure.
The MoU was signed by Sean Teo, Kintsugi Holding Managing Director, and Lieutenant Colonel Hassan AlKatheeri, Director of the Chairman's Office at ADCDA, in the presence of Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, Brigadier Salem Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA and Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.
Within the scope of the new synergy, the parties will explore the implementation of advanced solutions in priority infrastructures such as Early Warning Systems, and Emergency and Response Systems, while also cooperating on End-to-End Platform Integration
