Open Menu

EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority Partner To Enhance Innovative Solutions In Emergency Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2025 | 10:15 PM

EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance innovative solutions in emergency response

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) ABU DHABI,17th February, 2025 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, Kintsugi Holding, a technology company that delivers game-changing, competitive and highly reliable products and systems to customers in both the public and private sectors, and the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), the government entity responsible for fire safety, emergency response, and disaster management, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly augment Abu Dhabi’s emergency response infrastructure.


The MoU was signed by Sean Teo, Kintsugi Holding Managing Director, and Lieutenant Colonel Hassan AlKatheeri, Director of the Chairman's Office at ADCDA, in the presence of Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, Brigadier Salem Al Dhaheri, Acting Director General of ADCDA and Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, during the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) 2025, currently being held in Abu Dhabi.


Within the scope of the new synergy, the parties will explore the implementation of advanced solutions in priority infrastructures such as Early Warning Systems, and Emergency and Response Systems, while also cooperating on End-to-End Platform Integration

Related Topics

Fire World Technology Company Abu Dhabi Salem February Government

Recent Stories

EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Au ..

EDGE, Kintsugi Holding, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority partner to enhance inn ..

31 seconds ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's s ..

Nahyan bin Zayed visits National Guard Command's stand at IDEX 2025

45 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulfood 2025

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D pr ..

Tawazun Council: Completion of more than 14 R&D projects in defence manufacturin ..

30 minutes ago
 UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia ..

UAE hosts Strategic Financial Dialogue with Russia to strengthen financial, inve ..

31 minutes ago
 MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awa ..

MAESTRAL, EDGE-Fincantieri Joint Venture to be awarded €500 million UAE Navy S ..

31 minutes ago
EDGE, Indra Partner to strengthen ultra-secure Com ..

EDGE, Indra Partner to strengthen ultra-secure Communications in Spanish, NATO d ..

46 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council advances tech capabilities in nati ..

Tawazun Council advances tech capabilities in national naval operations

46 minutes ago
 EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishm ..

EDGE Group, ELT Group explore potential establishment of Joint Venture in UAE

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia’s Defenc ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Malaysia’s Defence Minister on sidelines of IDE ..

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatars ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with President of Tatarstan on sidelines of IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Kuwaiti Minister of Defence on sidelines of IDEX ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East