EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, today launched KATIM 2.0, a next generation secure application platform that features secure messaging, voice-calling, conferencing, file storing, and file sharing in a single secure communication and collaboration platform.



Designed for governments, Federal entities including the military, law enforcement, presidential affairs, and health departments, KATIM 2.0 is purpose built to serve ultra-secure and government-grade consumption.

Developed from the principle of ‘zero trust’, KATIM 2.0 leverages the latest technology, integrates multiple ultra-secure communication and collaboration functionalities, and provides trusted security that is usable, efficient, and effective.



Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President – Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, said: “We are delighted to launch yet another government-grade, custom cryptography-capable and data sovereign solution that delivers maximum security for sensitive data while in transit or at rest.

Our aim is to equip the UAE’s ministries and federal entities with the most advanced sovereign secure communications solutions, and KATIM 2.0 provides an end-to-end collaboration tool that integrates multiple communication channels into one ultra-secure platform for seamless user experience.”

