UrduPoint.com

EDGE Launches Next Generation Secure Applications Platform KATIM 2.0

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023 | 06:15 PM

EDGE launches next generation secure applications platform KATIM 2.0

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 21st February, 2023 (WAM) – EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, today launched KATIM 2.0, a next generation secure application platform that features secure messaging, voice-calling, conferencing, file storing, and file sharing in a single secure communication and collaboration platform.


Designed for governments, Federal entities including the military, law enforcement, presidential affairs, and health departments, KATIM 2.0 is purpose built to serve ultra-secure and government-grade consumption.

Developed from the principle of ‘zero trust’, KATIM 2.0 leverages the latest technology, integrates multiple ultra-secure communication and collaboration functionalities, and provides trusted security that is usable, efficient, and effective.


Waleid Al Mesmari, Senior Vice President – Electronic Warfare & Cyber Technologies, said: “We are delighted to launch yet another government-grade, custom cryptography-capable and data sovereign solution that delivers maximum security for sensitive data while in transit or at rest.

Our aim is to equip the UAE’s ministries and federal entities with the most advanced sovereign secure communications solutions, and KATIM 2.0 provides an end-to-end collaboration tool that integrates multiple communication channels into one ultra-secure platform for seamless user experience.”

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Abu Dhabi February From

Recent Stories

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issue ..

Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA) issues notice to two law colleges

2 minutes ago
 Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death fo ..

Iranian-German dual national sentenced to death for 'terrorism': judiciary

2 minutes ago
 EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes ..

EU Resolution on Participation of Russian Athletes in Olympics Contradicts Olymp ..

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders w ..

Seminar on humanitarian response to Transgenders will be held Tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behi ..

IGP Balochistan vows no leniency for elements behind Barkhan killing

3 minutes ago
 Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in ..

Govt submits sealed record of Toshakhana gifts in Lahore High Court (LHC)

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.