EDGE Launches POWERTECH To Establish Global Propulsion Systems Manufacturer
Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has announced the launch of POWERTECH, a new company focused on the development and production of high-performance aero engines and complete propulsion systems.
With a clear ambition to compete in the global propulsion market, POWERTECH will deliver reliable, purpose-built engines for civil aerospace and defence applications.
Established to meet the growing global demand for propulsion systems, POWERTECH is driven by the rapid expansion of aerospace and autonomous platforms across multiple sectors.
In addition to addressing international market needs, POWERTECH will strengthen EDGE’s portfolio by creating cross-complementary synergies, supporting the performance of EDGE’s UAVs and autonomous systems while offering flexible solutions for both local and global markets.
Khaled Al Zaabi, President – Platforms & Systems, commented, “The launch of POWERTECH represents a strategic move to enter the global propulsion market while enhancing EDGE’s capabilities across aerospace and autonomous systems. By developing tailored, application-specific solutions, we are strengthening our market position and creating new opportunities for innovation and collaboration. This approach also underscores our ambition to build a robust and sustainable manufacturing ecosystem in the UAE.”
The addition of POWERTECH to EDGE Group’s portfolio marks a significant step toward building an integrated ecosystem for autonomous platforms and other aircraft.
The new entity will play a key role in supporting the UAE’s industrial strategy while opening opportunities in local and international markets.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric ME ..
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies ..
ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG Supply Agreement with Indian Oil Corporation
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman15 seconds ago
-
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer29 seconds ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment15 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project15 minutes ago
-
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub15 minutes ago
-
Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management16 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development16 minutes ago
-
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric MEA President16 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’30 minutes ago
-
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF30 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation30 minutes ago
-
IFC provided over $2.3 billion in financing to UAE-based multinational companies by end of 202431 minutes ago